Profesor Marcus Banks Death – Dead : Marcus Banks Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Profesor Marcus Banks has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 24, 2020.

” asainfo on Twitter: “The ASA were desperately sorry to hear of the recent death of Profesor Marcus Banks, a longstanding and very supportive member of the association. We offer our condolences to his family, his many friends, and his colleagues. ”

The ASA were desperately sorry to hear of the recent death of Profesor Marcus Banks, a longstanding and very supportive member of the association. We offer our condolences to his family, his many friends, and his colleagues. https://t.co/DUcRT0IebN — asainfo (@theasainfo) October 24, 2020

Tributes

Really sad to hear about the death of Professor Marcus Banks. He taught me. He was a fascinating colleague when I was based at the @Pitt_Rivers, and he was a friend. An enormous loss. — Ollie Douglas (@OllieDouglas) October 24, 2020

Very saddened to hear this – my first introduction to visual anthropology was through a brilliant lecture by Marcus Banks in beautiful Vienna #anthrotwitter https://t.co/ryOj2yA093 — fiona Murphy (@fionae) October 24, 2020

@WolfsonCollege is very sad to announce the sudden death of Marcus Banks, one of our Governing Body Fellows, former Vicegerent and Professor of Visual Anthropology. He was the best of Wolfson, and is irreplaceable. pic.twitter.com/TrUBDCpjPW — Tim Hitchens (@SirTimHitchens) October 24, 2020

Incredibly saddened to learn of our collective loss of Marcus Banks – both a colleague in visual and material anthropology and here at @Pitt_Rivers, and also part of our informal community of former Junior Proctors. Our thoughts are with his partner Barrie and with his family. https://t.co/aTayE9nb9t — Dan Hicks (@profdanhicks) October 24, 2020

Heartbreaking news for all of us @oxford_anthro and @WolfsonCollege. Marcus Banks was a wonderful colleague – a fellow ‘Wolfie’, anthropologist, and South Asianist. I last saw him, as I so often did, biking down Banbury Road and we waved cheerily across the road to one another. https://t.co/ZyP3ookTfh — Nayanika Mathur (@NayanikaM) October 24, 2020