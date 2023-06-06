“Professional Air Tool Kit” : “Professional Air Tool Kit – EXELAIR EX5005KIT with 50 Pieces”

Professional Air Tool Kit – EXELAIR EX5005KIT – Complete with 50 Pieces



Price: $234.87 - $177.29

(as of Jun 06,2023 10:59:31 UTC – Details)





Looking for an all-in-one air tool kit that can handle any project, from DIY projects to industrial maintenance? Look no further than the EXELAIR™ (EX5005KIT) 50-Piece Professional Air Tool and Accessory Kit. With a range of high-performance pneumatic tools and handy accessories, this kit is designed to provide maximum torque and power in a compact and portable package.

Included in this value-packed kit are a range of essential air tools, including an impact wrench capable of delivering up to 350 foot-pounds of power, a ratchet with a top speed of 160 RPM, a grinder capable of reaching speeds of up to 25,000 RPM, an air hammer with 4,500 BPM, and a pistol grip blow gun. Also included are a range of accessory items, such as impact sockets, socket extension, adaptor, and M-Style Plugs (F/M), 2 inflation needles, 5 grinding stones, chisel/point, spring retainer, 2 hand wrenches, dual air chuck, tire gauge, set of 3 blow gun nozzles, pipe threading tape, 10 screwdriver bits, screwdriver bit holder/adapter, and a bottle of pneumatic oil to keep your air tools lubricated and optimized.

This kit is ideal for a range of applications, including automotive, industrial, home garage, pro shop, and DIY pneumatic projects and maintenance. And with a 3-year limited warranty on the tools, you can be confident that your investment will provide reliable and long-lasting performance.

So if you’re looking for an affordable and high-performance air tool kit that can tackle any project, the EXELAIR™ (EX5005KIT) 50-Piece Professional Air Tool and Accessory Kit is the perfect choice. With its powerful impact wrench, versatile ratchet, high-speed grinder, and other essential tools and accessories, this kit has everything you need to get the job done quickly and effectively. So why wait? Order your kit today and start enjoying the ultimate in torque-powered air tools!

In summary, the EXELAIR™ (EX5005KIT) 50-Piece Professional Air Tool and Accessory Kit is the perfect all-in-one solution for anyone looking to tackle a wide range of pneumatic projects, from DIY to industrial applications. With its powerful impact wrench, versatile ratchet, high-speed grinder, and other essential tools and accessories, this kit offers maximum torque and power in a compact and portable package. And with a 3-year limited warranty on the tools, you can be sure that your investment will provide reliable and long-lasting performance. So why wait? Order your kit today and start enjoying the ultimate in torque-powered air tools!



