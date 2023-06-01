“Professional Garment Steamer” : SALAV Dual Bar Garment Steamer with Foot Pedals, Stainless Steel Steam Plate, and Retractable Power Cord – Limited Edition Professional Series with 1.8L Water Tank, 1500 Watts, and 60+ Minutes of Steam Time

SALAV Professional Series Dual Bar Garment Steamer – Limited Edition with Foot Pedals, Stainless Steel Steam Plate, Retractable Power Cord, 1.8L (60.8 oz) Water Tank, 1500 watts, and 60+mins of Continuous Steaming



Price: $249.99 - $126.98

(as of Jun 01,2023 12:52:17 UTC – Details)





If you’re someone who hates ironing clothes, then you might want to consider investing in a garment steamer. And when it comes to garment steamers, the SALAV Limited Edition Professional Series Dual Bar Garment Steamer is one of the best in the market. This steamer is designed to make your life easier and your clothes wrinkle-free, while also being durable and long-lasting.

One of the most impressive features of this garment steamer is its long-lasting capacity. The removable 1.8 liter water tank provides over 60 minutes of continuous steam, which means you can easily steam multiple garments without having to refill the tank constantly. This makes it ideal for people who have a lot of clothes to steam, or for those who want to steam their clothes in one go.

The design of this garment steamer is also worth noting. It comes with a dual bar support frame, which provides extra stability and support for your clothes while steaming. The power and steam pedals are also very convenient as they allow you to control the steamer with your feet, freeing up your hands to hold the clothes. The removable translucent 1.8 liter tank is also a great feature as it allows you to see how much water is left in the tank and when it needs to be refilled.

Storage is also not an issue with this garment steamer. It comes with rolling wheels, which makes it easy to move around from one room to another. The telescopic aluminum support bar is also great as it can be adjusted to different heights, making it suitable for people of different heights. The retractable power cord is another great feature as it makes storing the steamer easy and hassle-free.

The stainless steel steam plate is another feature that makes this garment steamer stand out. The steam nozzle is made of stainless steel, which makes removing wrinkles faster and more efficient. The steam plate also ensures that the steam is distributed evenly, which means that your clothes will be steamed evenly and thoroughly. This is important as it ensures that all the wrinkles are removed from your clothes, leaving them looking fresh and crisp.

Overall, the SALAV Limited Edition Professional Series Dual Bar Garment Steamer is one of the best garment steamers in the market. Its long-lasting capacity, convenient design, and easy storage make it a great investment for anyone who wants to keep their clothes wrinkle-free without having to deal with the hassle of ironing. The stainless steel steam plate also ensures that your clothes are steamed evenly and thoroughly, leaving them looking fresh and crisp. So, if you’re looking for a high-quality garment steamer, then this is definitely worth considering.



