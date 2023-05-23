Professional International Wrestler Peggy Lee Leather Dies: Obituary

Peggy Lee Leather: A Professional International Wrestler Passes Away

Introduction

Peggy Lee Leather, a professional international wrestler, passed away on December 5, 2021. Leather was known for her toughness, tenacity, and skill in the ring, and her passing has left a void in the wrestling community.

Early Life and Career

Leather was born on March 6, 1960, in Vancouver, Canada. She began her wrestling career in the late 1970s, training under the legendary Mildred Burke. Leather quickly made a name for herself in the industry, known for her fearless attitude and ability to take down opponents of any size.

In the 1980s, Leather began wrestling internationally, competing in countries such as Japan and Mexico. She also wrestled in the United States, often appearing in promotions such as World Championship Wrestling and the American Wrestling Association.

Accomplishments and Legacy

Over the course of her career, Leather won numerous championships, including the AWA Women’s Championship and the World Women’s Wrestling Championship. She was also a trailblazer for women in the wrestling industry, breaking down barriers and paving the way for future generations of female wrestlers.

Leather retired from wrestling in the early 1990s, but her impact on the industry continued to be felt. She remained a beloved figure among fans and fellow wrestlers alike, and her legacy lives on.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Peggy Lee Leather is a loss for the wrestling community. Her contributions to the industry and her legacy as a trailblazer for women in wrestling will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Peggy Lee Leather.

