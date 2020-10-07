Professor Deb Cupples Death – Dead : Deb Cupples Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Professor Cupples has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 6, 2020.

” Laura Rosenbury on Twitter: “This is a devastating loss for the #UFLaw community. Professor Cupples was a beloved teacher with a passion for close reading, clear writing, and robust participation in the democratic process. RIP @DebCupples”

This is a devastating loss for the #UFLaw community. Professor Cupples was a beloved teacher with a passion for close reading, clear writing, and robust participation in the democratic process. RIP @DebCupples. https://t.co/fMC8jFESE2 — Laura Rosenbury (@UFLawDean) October 6, 2020

Tributes

———————— –