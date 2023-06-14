Professor Emeka Anaza of James Madison University in Harrisonburg has passed away.

Emeka Anaza, JMU Professor, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Emeka Anaza, a beloved professor at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

Professor Anaza was a highly respected member of the JMU community, known for his passion for teaching and dedication to his students. He was a valued member of the faculty and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, colleagues, and students during this difficult time.

