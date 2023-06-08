Professor Emeritus Craig Lien of Concordia University-St Paul Passes Away at Age 68: Obituary

Craig Lien, Roseville Concordia University-St Paul Professor Emeritus, Passes Away at 68

Craig Lien, a beloved professor emeritus at Concordia University-St Paul, has passed away at the age of 68. He was born on April 10, 1953, and grew up in Minneapolis. He dedicated his life to teaching and inspiring his students, leaving a lasting impact on their lives.

Craig graduated from Augsburg College in 1975 and later received his Master’s and Doctorate Degrees from the University of Minnesota. He joined Concordia University in 1986 and taught in the Mathematics Department until his retirement in 2018. During his time at Concordia, he served as the Chair of the Mathematics Department and was instrumental in the development of the Computer Science program.

Craig was a gifted teacher who inspired his students to reach their full potential. He was known for his kindness, patience, and willingness to help his students succeed. He was passionate about math and technology and loved sharing his knowledge with others.

Craig is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren, and many friends and colleagues. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service will be held in his honor at Concordia University. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Craig Lien Memorial Scholarship Fund for Mathematics and Computer Science students at Concordia University.

