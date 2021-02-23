Professor Ian Taylor Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Professor Ian Taylor has Died .

The above mentioned individual has died , according to the following statements posted on social media.

I’m really sad to hear this. What a great person and great scholar. We were at a conference together in Madagascar in 2015. I remember reading one of Ian’s papers on the flight there, unable to put it away and eagerly telling him how great it was when I first met him. https://twitter.com/standrewsir/status/1364214905122025477

