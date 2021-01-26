Professor James Hakim Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Professor James Hakim has Died .

Professor James Hakim has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that Professor James Hakim, MBChB, FRCP, DSc (HC) has passed on today, Tuesday, 26 January 2021 after a battle with Covid 19. MHSRIP@UZCHS @UZCHSRSC @UZimbabwe pic.twitter.com/MdSCpIvkWv — UZCHS PERFECT (@UZCHSPERFECT) January 26, 2021

