“profitable Texas sports teams”: Texas-based Sports Teams Among the World’s Most Lucrative

In-State Rival, Dallas Cowboys, Tops List of Most-Profitable That Includes 13 NFL Franchises

The Houston Texans may not have had a winning record on the field over the past few seasons, but they have been winners at the bank. The team, which is owned by Janice McNair, was ranked the sixth most-profitable sports team in the world, according to a new report from Forbes magazine. The Texans’ in-state rival, the Dallas Cowboys, top the list which includes a total of 13 NFL teams.

Texans’ Operating Income

According to Forbes, the Texans had a three-year total operating income of $356 million. These are the earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

Cowboys Top the List

The Cowboys top the list at $1.17 billion over the same period, according to the report. The New England Patriots, another notable NFL franchise, were ranked second with $623 million.

2019-2021 Seasons

These figures for the NFL teams came from the 2019-2021 seasons, the report states.

Why NFL Teams Lead the List

In their report, Forbes said the NFL leads the list since they limit players’ salaries to just under 50% of revenue and have such lucrative broadcasting deals.

Top Five Most-Profitable Sports Teams

The Tottenham Hotspur FC, of the English Premier League, the NBA’s New York Knicks, and Manchester United, also of the EPL, rounded out the top five.

Other Texas Teams in the Top 25

Two other Texas teams made the top 25, both NBA. The Dallas Mavericks ranked 16th with $282 million and the Houston Rockets ranked 23rd with $240 million, the report states.

No MLB or NHL Teams in the List

No MLB, including Houston Astros, who are coming off their second World Series Championship, or NHL teams made the list. According to the report, this is due in part to those leagues’ gate receipts suffering during the COVID-19 pandemic.

