Prohibitory orders imposed in Roorkee after clash over alleged murder of Dalit man

“Uttarakhand clash victim” : Prohibitory orders in Uttarakhand’s Roorkee after clash over alleged murder of Dalit man

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were put in place in Roorkee, Uttarakhand, after a clash between locals and police over the alleged murder of a Dalit man turned violent. The clash occurred in Belra village, where stones were thrown at the police, injuring several officers. The deceased man was found dead under suspicious circumstances, and his family alleged that individuals from the same village thrashed him and attempted to run a tractor over him, leading to his death. The family members of the deceased gathered at the police station in the morning, and later placed his body on the highway, attempting to block traffic. When police officials tried to pacify the situation, locals pelted stones at them. District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh Gabryal and SSP Ajit Singh rushed to the scene with a heavy police force to control the situation. The matter escalated as villagers continued to pelt stones, and tear gas shells were fired by the police in retaliation. Several motorcycles with non-local registration numbers were spotted in the area, indicating a conspiracy to disturb the peace in the village. A dozen individuals involved in creating unrest were taken into custody, while others were being identified and detained. Section 144 has been imposed in all the villages within a radius of 10 km.

News Source : India Today News Desk

