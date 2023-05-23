“Project Connect light rail riders”: Under the new recommendation, what is the projected number of riders for Project Connect’s light rail system?

Austin Transit Partnership anticipates 28,500-29,900 daily riders on Project Connect light rail system

The Austin Transit Partnership (ATP) has released new details about the Project Connect light rail recommendation, stating that they anticipate between 28,500 and 29,900 riders to use the system each day. The multi-billion-dollar mass transit system was approved by Austin voters in November 2020 and includes the creation of a light rail system in the capital city. ATP has recommended the 38th Street to Oltorf Street to Yellow Jacket Lane route as its preferred Phase 1 plan. The transit corporation estimates that the 9.8-mile light rail track will service 15 stations and connect riders to over 136,000 existing jobs, over 200,000 future jobs, and around 20,000 affordable housing units along the project corridor.

From a ridership standpoint, the question arises as to how to develop a system. Do you go where existing customers are, or build out in areas underutilized? Dottie Watkins, President and CEO of CapMetro, said all five recommendations aimed to strike a balance between analyzing where current system users existed and being mindful of future customers who haven’t yet tapped into mass transit services. Watkins said Austin’s light rail addition is set to serve as the “spine” of Project Connect, with buildout connections linking the light rail service to existing CapMetro rail and bus operations. The light rail will become a workhorse that can feed bus services to the neighborhood circulators.

The official Phase 1 light rail implementation plan will be adopted on June 6 by ATP, CapMetro, and the City of Austin. The travel time from 38th to Oltorf streets is currently envisioned around 23 minutes per trip, while 38th Street to Yellow Jacket Lane is anticipated to take 31 minutes. Ridership is critical, and it’s essential to try and move as many people as possible, Watkins said. Efficiency makes a difference when you consider what it costs to provide that service.

Project Connect represents a significant investment in Austin’s public transportation infrastructure and could herald a new era of mobility in the city. The light rail system will provide commuters with a fast and reliable means of transportation, which could help decrease traffic congestion on Austin’s notoriously busy highways. The light rail system will also help connect people to jobs and affordable housing, a crucial factor in a city with a booming population and rising living costs. With the adoption of the Phase 1 light rail implementation plan only weeks away, Austin is a step closer to realizing its vision for a world-class public transportation system.

Project Connect ridership projections New light rail recommendations in Austin Public transportation ridership estimates Impact of Project Connect on Austin commuters Future of Austin transit system

News Source : Kelsey Thompson

Source Link :How many Project Connect light rail riders are expected under new recommendation?/