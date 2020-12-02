project veritas cnn tapes: “JUST IN: CNN caught on tapes plotting against Tucker Carlson, accusing Fox host of “naked racism.” Well done, @Project_Veritas 

By | December 2, 2020
0 Comment

project veritas cnn tapes: “JUST IN: CNN caught on tapes plotting against Tucker Carlson, accusing Fox host of “naked racism.” Well done, @Project_Veritas

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.