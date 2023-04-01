Prolific artist and Penn lecturer Joan Curran dies at 72.

At the age of 72, Joan Wadleigh Curran, a renowned artist, mentor, and senior lecturer at Penn for many years, has passed away. She was known for her prolific artistic output and dedication to teaching.

Renowned artist, mentor and senior lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania, Joan Wadleigh Curran, has passed away at the age of 72. The news was confirmed by the Philadelphia Inquirer, who reported that Joan brought an immense amount of talent and creativity to her artwork and teaching. She inspired countless students, both through her teaching and her own work.

Joan’s artistic style was bold, colourful and striking. Her work has been exhibited in galleries across the world and she has been praised for her unique ability to capture the essence of an idea in her paintings. Her influence on the art world was felt not only through her own work, but also through the generations of artists she inspired as a teacher and mentor.

As a longtime senior lecturer at the University of Pennsylvania, Joan shared her passion for art with countless students. She was known for her dedication to her students, and would often go above and beyond to ensure that they had the support they needed to succeed. Her students described her as a true inspiration, both in her artistic abilities and her unwavering commitment to her craft.

Joan will be remembered for her unique combination of talent, passion, and dedication. She left an indelible mark on the art world and her legacy will continue to inspire countless aspiring artists for generations to come. Her loss is deeply felt by those who knew her and worked with her, but her contributions to the world of art will not be forgotten. Rest in peace, Joan Wadleigh Curran.

