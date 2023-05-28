“promissed D2+D3 mix”: Where can I find the promised D2+D3 mix? – PC General Discussion

Diablo 4: A Mix of Diablo 2 and 3?

When the Diablo 4 announcement was made at BlizzCon, the dev team leader stated that the game was a mix of Diablo 2 and 3, with the fluent combat of the latter. However, some fans are questioning where the Diablo 2 aspect is, as the game seems to heavily borrow from Diablo 3 mechanics.

Heavy Diablo 3 Mechanics

Many fans have pointed out that Diablo 4 seems to heavily rely on Diablo 3 mechanics, such as builders/spenders, treasure goblins, pylons, limited active skills, and only allowing four players in a party. These were all aspects that fans did not enjoy in Diablo 3, and it seems odd that the dev team would choose to include them in Diablo 4.

Lack of Imagination or Resources?

Some fans are wondering if the inclusion of heavy Diablo 3 mechanics is due to a lack of imagination or resources on the part of the dev team. It’s possible that they chose to rely on what worked in Diablo 3 rather than taking a risk with new mechanics. However, this has left some fans disappointed, as they were hoping for more innovation in Diablo 4.

Diablo 2 Influence

Despite the heavy reliance on Diablo 3 mechanics, some fans have pointed out that there is still a significant Diablo 2 influence in the game. However, others argue that this influence is limited to characters in the storyline and that there are no actual Diablo 2 mechanics in the game.

Restrictions on Weapon Arsenal

One aspect that fans have criticized is the heavy restrictions on the weapon arsenal for each class. For example, the rogue can only use bows, and the necromancer can only use shields. This dictating how to play the class has been called “cancer” in modern-day games, as it limits player choice and creativity.

Conclusion

While Diablo 4 was touted as a mix of Diablo 2 and 3, it seems to heavily rely on Diablo 3 mechanics. This has left some fans disappointed, as they were hoping for more innovation in the game. However, there is still a significant Diablo 2 influence in the game, although some argue that this influence is limited to characters in the storyline. The heavy restrictions on the weapon arsenal for each class have also been criticized for limiting player choice and creativity. Ultimately, fans will have to decide for themselves whether Diablo 4 is worth the investment.

News Source : Diablo IV Forums

Source Link :Where is promissed D2+D3 mix? – PC General Discussion/