Pronouns: The Importance of Pronouns: Understanding and Usage | University of Utah Health

The Importance of Normalizing Pronouns

Pronouns are an important part of our identities—they are the basics on how we want to be referred. For many people, pronouns are an afterthought, something that is assumed and rarely questioned. However, for those in the gender diverse community, pronouns can be a source of anxiety and discomfort.

Creating Safe Spaces

According to Ariel Malan, program coordinator for University of Utah Health’s Transgender Health Program, normalizing pronouns creates safe spaces for our gender diverse community. It shows a level of respect and acknowledgement for individuals who may not identify with the gender they were assigned at birth. While it is okay to make a mistake, intentionally misgendering someone by using the wrong pronouns is not acceptable. Everyone deserves respect, regardless of how they identify.

The Impact on Mental Health

Surrounding individuals who identify as transgender with a supportive community can lead to a decrease in mental health issues, according to Psychology Today. This community can consist of teachers, friends, family, colleagues, and more. It is important to have people who accept and support individuals for who they are, rather than trying to force them into a specific gender role.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation notes that LGBTQ youth with affirming families reported higher levels of self-esteem and overall health. In contrast, youth with less accepting families were more than three times as likely to consider and attempt suicide compared to those with highly accepting families.

The Trevor Project also reports that transgender and nonbinary youth who report having their pronouns respected by all or most of the people in their lives attempted suicide at half the rate of those who did not have their pronouns respected. This further emphasizes the crucial role that respecting pronouns plays in creating a safe and supportive community.

Normalizing Pronouns

Normalizing pronouns can seem like a small change, but it can have a significant impact on individuals who identify as transgender or nonbinary. It is important to ask individuals for their preferred pronouns and to use them consistently. This can be done in introductions, name tags, email signatures, and more. It is also important to educate others on the significance of pronouns and why they should be respected.

Normalizing pronouns is not just about being politically correct. It is about creating a world where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued. It is about recognizing and respecting the diversity that exists within our communities. By normalizing pronouns, we are taking a step towards creating a more inclusive and accepting society.

Conclusion

In conclusion, normalizing pronouns is an important step towards creating a safe and supportive community for individuals who identify as transgender or nonbinary. It can lead to a decrease in mental health issues and can even save lives. It is important to ask individuals for their preferred pronouns and to use them consistently. By normalizing pronouns, we are creating a world where everyone feels seen, heard, and valued.

News Source : University of Utah Health | University of Utah Health

Source Link :What Are Pronouns and Why Do They Matter? | University of Utah Health/