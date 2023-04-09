Prophet Tomi Arayomi & Wife’s DSS Custody Ordeal

The husband and wife, Prophet Tomi Arayomi and his wife, have recounted their experience while in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Prophet Tomi Arayomi and Wife Confirmed Arrested by DSS

The Department of State Service (DSS) has arrested Prophet Tomi Arayomi and his wife, Tamar, for their prophetic utterances about the 2023 general elections and their condemnations of the violence and killings that characterized the elections.

The Arrest

Prophet Tomi Arayomi, his wife, and his aide, Emmanuel Ezerika, were picked up on Good Friday, shortly after landing in Abuja for a routine visit to branches of their churches in Nigeria. They were picked up by six armed men who did not identify themselves as DSS or any other law enforcement officers. They were forced to surrender their mobile phones and taken to an area later confirmed to be the DSS Headquarters incommunicado by men who wore balaclavas.

The couple related that after a lengthy interrogation, DSS released them due to media and social media pressure. However, their aide Emmanuel Ezerika remains under DSS custody, and they do not have any information regarding his whereabouts.

Response to the Arrest

Prophet Tomi Arayomi and his wife expressed gratitude for the prayers and international support during their ordeal with the DSS. They confirmed leaving Nigeria abruptly for the sake of their children without accomplishing what they came for. However, they remain resolute in their commitment to Nigeria and continue to press, pray, and give God no rest until Nigeria becomes a praise in the earth.

They added that they did not come to Nigeria under any illusion of comfort but to serve the Lord, fully aware of the danger. They are grateful to every leader and friend who reached out, called, texted, and posted and confirmed that this is not goodbye, but see you soon in a new and better Nigeria.

Conclusion

The arrest of Prophet Tomi Arayomi and his wife has stirred reactions among Nigerians, with some condemning it as an attack on freedom of speech and religion. The exact reasons for their arrest remain unclear. Nonetheless, the couple’s commitment to Nigeria and their determination to witness a new and better Nigeria is heartwarming.