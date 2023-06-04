“Prophetess Maggy Soas Elias”: Prophetess Maggy Soas Elias: A Comprehensive Overview of Her Age, Family, Education, and Net Worth, as the Wife of Prophet Lovy.

Prophet Lovy’s wife, Prophetess Maggy Soas Elias, is a renowned spiritual leader in her own right. She is known for her powerful sermons and prophetic messages that inspire and transform lives.

Age

Prophetess Maggy Soas Elias was born on September 19, 1974. She is currently 47 years old. Despite her age, she exudes an aura of youthful vitality and energy that belies her years.

Family

Prophetess Maggy Soas Elias is married to Prophet Lovy Elias, a respected prophet and spiritual leader. The couple has been married for over 20 years and they have three children together. Prophetess Maggy and her husband are seen as a power couple in the spiritual world, and their union is seen as a shining example of a successful marriage.

Education

Prophetess Maggy Soas Elias is a highly educated woman with several degrees and certifications to her name. She has a Bachelor’s degree in Theology from the University of Zimbabwe, a Master’s degree in Biblical Studies from the University of South Africa and a Doctorate in Divinity from the University of London.

In addition to her formal education, Prophetess Maggy has also undergone extensive training in ministry. She has attended several conferences, workshops, and training programs to enhance her skills and knowledge in the field of ministry.

Net Worth

Prophetess Maggy Soas Elias’s net worth is not publicly known. However, it is widely believed that she is a wealthy woman in her own right, given her successful ministry and the fact that she is married to a successful prophet.

Ministry

Prophetess Maggy Soas Elias is a dynamic preacher and teacher of the Word of God. She is known for her powerful sermons that are full of wisdom and insight. Her message is centered on the love and grace of God, and she encourages her followers to live a life of faith and obedience to God’s will.

Prophetess Maggy is also a gifted prophetess who has the ability to foretell the future and reveal hidden truths. She has a deep insight into the spiritual realm and is able to discern the plans and purposes of God for people’s lives.

In addition to her preaching and prophetic ministry, Prophetess Maggy is also a philanthropist who is passionate about helping the less fortunate in society. She runs several charity organizations that provide food, shelter, and education to underprivileged children and families.

Conclusion

Prophetess Maggy Soas Elias is a remarkable woman who has made a significant impact in the spiritual world. Her powerful sermons and prophetic messages have transformed countless lives, and her philanthropic work has helped many people in need.

Despite her success, Prophetess Maggy remains humble and grounded, and she continues to serve God with all her heart. She is a shining example of what it means to live a life of faith and obedience, and she inspires others to do the same.

Source Link :All About Prophet Lovy's Wife Prophetess Maggy Soas Elias – Her Age, Family, Education and Net Worth/

Prophetess Maggy Soas Elias age Prophetess Maggy Soas Elias family Prophetess Maggy Soas Elias education Prophetess Maggy Soas Elias net worth Prophet Lovy’s wife Maggy Soas Elias