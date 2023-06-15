Prosecutors receive SDF recruit’s case after fatal shooting of 2 people today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
On Thursday, a Ground Self-Defense Force trainee was sent to prosecutors for potential murder charges. The trainee shot and killed two of his instructors during a live-fire training session in Gifu, central Japan, on Wednesday morning. The shooting took place indoors at a firing range.
News Source : Japan Today
Source Link :SDF recruit sent to prosecutors over shooting that left 2 dead/