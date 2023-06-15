Prosecutors receive SDF recruit’s case following a fatal shooting resulting in 2 deaths. today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

On June 15, 2023, a Japan Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF) recruit was transported by car to prosecutors from a police station in Gifu in relation to a fatal shooting incident at a GSDF firing range. The next day, the recruit was referred to prosecutors for suspicion of murder after shooting three instructors during a live-fire training exercise in central Japan, killing two of them. The incident occurred during an indoor exercise at a firing range in Gifu, where the 18-year-old recruit opened fire after being admonished by a 52-year-old instructor, claiming to only target one of the three men who were shot. The shooting occurred shortly after the assault rifle firing exercise began, and the GSDF and prefectural police forces are continuing to investigate the case. The 52-year-old and a 25-year-old instructor later died at a hospital, while another instructor was wounded in his left leg. The recruit denied intentionally killing the 25-year-old instructor, stating that he fired at him because he tried to intervene. The recruit was initially arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, with the charge later upgraded to murder. The training session involved around 120 personnel, including some 70 recruits, and was planned to start with a safety training component at around 8 a.m., with the live shooting section scheduled to start at about 9 a.m. The trainee had joined the GSDF in April and belonged to the same regiment as the three senior personnel in charge of training.

News Source : The Mainichi

Source Link :SDF recruit sent to prosecutors over shooting that left 2 dead/