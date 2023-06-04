prostate cancer diagnosis: Unexpected Prostate Cancer Diagnosis Arises from Man’s Bladder Issue

When Urinary Retention Leads to a Prostate Cancer Diagnosis: A Case Study

Introduction

Urinary retention is a common problem in men as they age, often caused by benign prostate enlargement. However, in some cases, urinary retention can be a symptom of prostate cancer, which is often asymptomatic. This article presents a case study of a patient who presented to the emergency department with urinary retention and ended up being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Case Presentation

Jim, a middle-aged man, came to the emergency department complaining of severe pain in his lower abdomen and difficulty urinating over the past several days. He was unable to pass any urine for the previous eight hours and had tried everything, including running water in the bathroom. The triage nurse used an ultrasound to scan his lower abdomen and found that Jim had about a liter of urine in his bladder. As a result, she asked for an order to put a catheter into Jim’s bladder to drain the urine.

After the catheter was successfully placed, Jim felt much better. However, he had intermittent difficulties with initiating his urine stream and frequently got up during the night to urinate. These symptoms all fit with benign prostate enlargement, which means that the prostate is enlarged but not due to a serious cause like cancer. Jim admitted he hadn’t seen his family physician regularly over the past few years due to some other health issues he had been dealing with and probably hadn’t checked his PSA in a while.

Diagnostic Workup

Jim underwent a CT scan of his abdomen and pelvis while he was in the ED, which showed that Jim’s prostate was quite enlarged and there was some irregularity to his prostate gland that was suspicious appearing. Additionally, the radiologist saw a few abnormally enlarged lymph nodes, which raised the concern that Jim’s prostate enlargement was due to cancer as opposed to benign enlargement.

The urologist checked Jim’s PSA level, which was elevated. He underwent a biopsy of his prostate that unfortunately confirmed the diagnosis of prostate cancer. He also had a PET scan that indicated the cancer had spread outside his prostate gland to nearby lymph nodes in his pelvis.

Treatment and Follow-Up

The urologist referred Jim to see an oncologist, who reviewed his treatment options and ultimately started him on hormonal chemotherapy. He was also scheduled to see a radiation oncologist to see if radiation would be a treatment option. The oncologist was hopeful that Jim would respond well to his oral chemotherapy and told Jim and wife that he did not think this diagnosis would change his life expectancy.

Jim had some difficulties dealing with his cancer diagnosis and felt frustrated that he had not caught the diagnosis sooner. After several appointments with his oncologist, he ultimately was hopeful that his treatment regimen would suppress further growth of his cancer and he would have many years of good health ahead of him.

Conclusion

Urinary retention is a common problem in men, often caused by benign prostate enlargement. However, in some cases, urinary retention can be a symptom of prostate cancer, which is often asymptomatic. This case study highlights the importance of regular prostate cancer screening, especially for men over 50 or with a family history of prostate cancer. Early detection can lead to better treatment outcomes and potentially save lives.

News Source : The Columbus Dispatch

