Prostate Cancer Symptoms : 10 Early Warning Signs of Prostate Cancer You Shouldn’t Ignore

Prostate cancer is a type of cancer that affects the prostate gland in men. The prostate gland is a small gland located just below the bladder and in front of the rectum. It produces the fluid that nourishes and transports sperm. Prostate cancer is a common type of cancer that affects men, particularly those who are over the age of 50. In this article, we will discuss the symptoms of prostate cancer and how it can be diagnosed.

Symptoms of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer may not cause symptoms in its early stages. The symptoms of prostate cancer may vary from person to person, and some men may not experience any symptoms at all. However, the following are some of the common symptoms of prostate cancer:

Urinary problems

Urinary problems are one of the most common symptoms of prostate cancer. Men with prostate cancer may experience the following urinary problems:

Difficulty starting and stopping urine flow

Weak or interrupted urine flow

Frequent urination, especially at night

Urgency to urinate

Pain or burning during urination

Blood in urine or semen

Blood in urine or semen is another symptom of prostate cancer. Men with prostate cancer may notice blood in their urine or semen. Blood in urine or semen may also be caused by other conditions, such as infection or inflammation.

Erectile dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction is a common symptom of prostate cancer. Men with prostate cancer may experience difficulty in achieving or maintaining an erection. Erectile dysfunction can also be caused by other conditions, such as diabetes or high blood pressure.

Pain in the back, hips, or pelvis

Prostate cancer can cause pain in the back, hips, or pelvis. The pain may be constant or intermittent. The pain may be caused by the cancer spreading to the bones.

Weakness or numbness in the legs or feet

Prostate cancer can cause weakness or numbness in the legs or feet. The weakness or numbness may be caused by the cancer spreading to the nerves that control the legs and feet.

Diagnosis of Prostate Cancer

Prostate cancer can be diagnosed through a variety of tests. The following are some of the tests used to diagnose prostate cancer:

Digital rectal exam (DRE)

A digital rectal exam (DRE) is a physical exam of the prostate gland. During a DRE, a doctor inserts a gloved, lubricated finger into the rectum to feel the prostate gland. The doctor can feel for any abnormalities, such as lumps or hard spots.

Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test

A prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test is a blood test that measures the level of PSA in the blood. PSA is a protein produced by the prostate gland. A high level of PSA may indicate the presence of prostate cancer.

Biopsy

A biopsy is a procedure in which a small piece of tissue is removed from the prostate gland and examined under a microscope. A biopsy is usually done if the DRE or PSA test indicates the presence of prostate cancer.

Treatment of Prostate Cancer

The treatment of prostate cancer depends on the stage of the cancer and the individual’s overall health. The following are some of the common treatments for prostate cancer:

Watchful waiting

Watchful waiting is a treatment option for men with early-stage prostate cancer who are not experiencing any symptoms. Watchful waiting involves monitoring the cancer with regular exams and tests. Treatment is only given if the cancer grows or causes symptoms.

Surgery

Surgery is a treatment option for men with localized prostate cancer. During surgery, the prostate gland and surrounding tissue are removed. Surgery can be done through an open incision or using minimally invasive techniques.

Radiation therapy

Radiation therapy is a treatment option for men with localized prostate cancer. Radiation therapy uses high-energy radiation to kill cancer cells. Radiation therapy can be done externally or internally.

Hormone therapy

Hormone therapy is a treatment option for men with advanced prostate cancer. Hormone therapy involves blocking the production of testosterone, which can cause prostate cancer cells to grow.

Conclusion

Prostate cancer is a common type of cancer that affects men. The symptoms of prostate cancer may vary from person to person, and some men may not experience any symptoms at all. The symptoms of prostate cancer may include urinary problems, blood in urine or semen, erectile dysfunction, pain in the back, hips, or pelvis, and weakness or numbness in the legs or feet. Prostate cancer can be diagnosed through a variety of tests, including a digital rectal exam, a prostate-specific antigen test, and a biopsy. The treatment of prostate cancer depends on the stage of the cancer and the individual’s overall health. Treatment options may include watchful waiting, surgery, radiation therapy, and hormone therapy. It is important for men to talk to their doctor about their risk for prostate cancer and to undergo regular screenings.

