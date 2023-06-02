prostate cancer treatment: Dr. David Harris discusses the diagnosis and treatment of prostate cancer

Prostate Cancer: Diagnosis and Treatment Options

Introduction

Prostate cancer is one of the most common and significant health concerns for men worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, approximately one in nine men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer during their lifetime. Early detection and appropriate treatment are crucial for improving survival rates and ensuring the best possible outcomes. In this article, Dr. David S. Harris, a leading urologist in Fort Myers, FL, and part of the Advanced Urology Institute, discusses the diagnosis and treatment options for prostate cancer.

Assessing the Risk of Prostate Cancer

The first step in diagnosing prostate cancer is obtaining a biopsy, which provides crucial information about the cancer’s aggressiveness. Additionally, genomic testing can offer patients quantitative data to help them better understand their risk and potential outcomes with or without treatment. Dr. Harris emphasizes the importance of considering each patient’s unique situation, including age, family history, and existing medical conditions, to determine the most appropriate treatment approach.

Treatment Options for Prostate Cancer

Once the patient’s risk level and overall health have been assessed, Dr. Harris and his team discuss the available treatment options. For some patients, especially those with low-risk cancer, watchful waiting or active surveillance may be appropriate. However, for younger patients with aggressive cancer, more proactive treatment options may be necessary. One such treatment is radical prostatectomy, or surgical removal of the prostate. This procedure is generally recommended for patients with riskier cancers and is typically performed on healthier individuals.

Robotic-Assisted Radical Prostatectomy

In recent years, robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy has become the standard of care for many patients. This minimally invasive procedure offers numerous benefits, including increased precision, faster recovery times, and fewer complications. Patients at the Advanced Urology Institute have access to some of the most experienced and skilled robotic surgeons in the field.

Advanced Urology Institute: A Leader in Prostate Cancer Care

The Advanced Urology Institute is the largest urology practice in Florida, offering comprehensive care for a wide range of urologic conditions, including prostate cancer. With a team of highly skilled and experienced urologists, the Advanced Urology Institute is dedicated to providing personalized, cutting-edge care for each patient.

Conclusion

Prostate cancer is a significant health concern for men worldwide. Early detection and appropriate treatment are crucial for improving survival rates and ensuring the best possible outcomes. Dr. David S. Harris and the team at the Advanced Urology Institute offer a wide range of treatment options, including robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy, to provide personalized care for each patient. If you or a loved one has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, it’s essential to seek out the best possible care. Contact the Advanced Urology Institute today to schedule a consultation with one of their highly skilled urologists.

