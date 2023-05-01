protection, injuries, sickness, workers, job : Improved Safeguards for Workers Against Injuries and Illnesses at Work are Essential

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) was founded a generation ago to ensure that the price of going to work would never be death, injury, or illness on the job. However, despite the establishment of OSHA, thousands of workers in the United States continue to be sickened or injured on the job every day, and on average, 343 workers die from job-related injuries daily. Unfortunately, the victims of these job hazards are typically those without unions, migrants, the working poor, and children – much like the voiceless victims written about in Upton Sinclair’s “The Jungle” over 100 years ago.

The COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the imbalance between safe jobs and profits, with employees who were told they were essential and required to work jobs that exposed them to the coronavirus learning that speaking out against dangers and uniting in a union to protect themselves made them expendable and often resulted in being fired. As labor markets tightened and workers were forced to choose between low-paying, dangerous jobs and their safety, corporations did not invest in safety or take laws that protect workers’ freedom to unite in unions for safer jobs seriously. Instead, they turned to children.

Unfortunately, the issue of child labor and associated injuries and deaths is not new. Recent media reports revealed that underage workers were found working in violation of child labor laws in various states, including Michigan, Florida, Tennessee, Delaware, Mississippi, and North Carolina. Corporations and brands that ended up profiting off their labor include J. Crew, Walmart, Target, Ben & Jerry’s, Whole Foods, Fruit of the Loom, Ford, General Motors, Cheerios, Chewy, and Nature Valley. The revelations may have focused public attention on the problem, but the issue of child labor and associated injuries and deaths is not new.

In the agricultural industry, more than half of work-related deaths have long occurred among children, some as young as 12. Investigations have found that children work unlimited hours in extreme heat, using heavy machinery and dangerous tools, and facing exposure to toxic pesticides.

At the heart of the issue is whether our nation truly cares about the victims of deadly and dangerous work. Strong laws and their enforcement are effective, as are workers empowered by a union. Since OSHA’s founding, an estimated half-million workers’ lives have been saved, but there is still more that can be done to give OSHA the resources it needs to do even better. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, workers with unions forced changes to help prevent the spread of the virus, just as workers in unionized industries have long had safety committees that help prevent deaths and injuries. We can do more to make it easier for workers to form or join a union.

Every worker deserves to come home to their children, and every child must be allowed to have a childhood. We must vow to do more to leave no worker – or child – behind.

News Source : Chicago Sun-Times

Source Link :Workers deserve better protection from injuries and sickness on the job/