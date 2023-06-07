“Protective masks for haze”: Activities to Engage in During Hazy Conditions

Fire Officials Urge Extreme Caution in Stroudsburg and Stroud Township

Despite the temporary red flag warning expiring Tuesday night, fire officials in Stroudsburg and Stroud Township are reminding people about the dangers of outdoor burning. With a lack of rain and tinder dry conditions still an issue, both fire departments have responded to several brush fires in the last two weeks. They warn that the conditions are not safe and are at a high risk for wildfires.

Canadian Wildfire Haze Affects NEPA

The region has been experiencing a white haze due to hundreds of wildfires burning in Canada. This smoke-filled air has led to several people calling 911 in the Poconos. The Stroud Township Volunteer Fire Department’s Public Information Officer, Mike Stettler, reported that they had all three chiefs in their department and some other officers checking on the smoke and haze.

Brush Fires are Extremely Dangerous for Firefighters to Battle

Fire officials are urging people to use extreme caution when engaging in outdoor activities like burning and camping. Brush fires are particularly dangerous to fight, especially in the mountains. Fire Chief Charlie Frantz of Stroudsburg spoke to Eyewitness News and described the terrain as “exhausting” and that it’s easy to get injured when fighting brush fires.

Active Fire Happening? Call 911

Fire officials in Monroe County have received a high number of 911 calls related to smoke and haze. The officials advise that if you see or smell smoke, you should safely investigate to see if there is an active fire happening before calling. However, if you’re not sure, they advise calling 911 to be safe.

With the conditions as they are, it’s easy to start a wildfire or brush fire. Fire officials urge people to use extreme caution when engaging in outdoor activities that involve fire. An ember could take off, and the next thing you know, the brush is on fire. It’s essential to be vigilant and take measures to prevent starting a wildfire or brush fire.

