“Protective Style for Type 4 Hair”: Protective Style Tutorial for Type 4 Natural Curly Hair: Simple MINI TWIST Technique [No Extensions]

Curly hair can be a challenging thing to manage, especially if you have type 4 hair. However, with the right techniques and products, you can achieve a gorgeous, protective style that will keep your curls looking healthy and defined. One popular style for natural hair is the mini twist. In this article, we’ll provide a simple tutorial on how to create mini twists on natural curly hair with no added hair.

Before we get started, let’s go over the materials you’ll need to create mini twists on natural curly hair:

Wide-tooth comb

Sectioning clips or hair ties

Moisturizing leave-in conditioner

Styling gel or cream

Hair oil (optional)

Step 1: Prep Your Hair

The first step in creating mini twists is to prep your hair. This means washing and detangling your curls so that they’re easy to work with. Use a wide-tooth comb to detangle your hair gently, starting from the ends and working your way up to the roots.

Once your hair is detangled, apply a moisturizing leave-in conditioner to hydrate and protect your curls. This will help prevent breakage and keep your hair healthy.

Step 2: Section Your Hair

Next, you’ll need to section your hair into small, manageable sections. Use sectioning clips or hair ties to keep each section separate as you work. This will make it easier to create even, consistent twists throughout your hair.

Start by parting your hair down the middle, from your forehead to the nape of your neck. Then, create two more parts on each side, so that you have four sections in total.

Step 3: Twist Your Hair

Now it’s time to start creating your mini twists. Take a small section of hair from one of your four sections (it should be about the width of your index finger) and apply a styling gel or cream to it. Use your fingers to distribute the product evenly throughout the section of hair.

Once the product is evenly distributed, start twisting the hair around itself, moving from the roots to the ends. As you twist, make sure the hair stays tight and close to your scalp to create a neat, defined twist. Continue twisting until you reach the ends of the hair.

Repeat this process for each small section of hair, working your way through each of the four larger sections. As you work, make sure you’re creating even-sized twists throughout your hair.

Step 4: Finish Your Mini Twists

Once you’ve completed all of your mini twists, you can finish the style by adding a little hair oil to your scalp and the ends of your twists. This will help seal in moisture and add shine to your hair.

You can also use a headscarf or bonnet to protect your twists while you sleep. This will help prevent frizz and keep your curls looking great for days to come.

Creating mini twists on natural curly hair is a great way to achieve a protective style that will keep your curls looking healthy and defined. With the right materials and technique, you can create even, consistent twists throughout your hair that will last for days. Follow this simple tutorial to get started on your mini twist journey today!

