“Protein Ladoo for Stronger Bones”: Make These Protein and Vitamin Ladoos Daily to Strengthen Your Bones (Recipe Included)

Title: Bone-Strengthening Ladoo Recipe for Healthy Living

Introduction

Do you frequently experience joint pain, leg pain, or body pain? Bones play a crucial role in maintaining our overall well-being by providing structure, support, and protection to our bodies. To maintain strong and healthy bones, consuming a nutritious diet rich in calcium and protein is essential. In this article, we will introduce you to a delectable ladoo recipe that includes several ingredients known for their bone-strengthening properties.

Are ladoos healthy?

Ladoos are traditional Indian sweets that are usually made with sugar, ghee, and various ingredients like nuts and dried fruits. However, this particular variation takes the ladoo to a whole new level by incorporating nutrient-dense ingredients that provide a plethora of health benefits, minus fat-heavy ghee and unhealthy sugar.

Ingredients for Bone-Strengthening Ladoo Recipe

The ingredients used in this ladoo recipe are almonds, makhanas (fox nuts), roasted chana (gram), khus khus, melon seeds, coarse dates powder, mishri, cardamom powder, and water.

Almonds: Almonds are the star of this ladoo recipe, known for their high content of protein, healthy fats, and vitamins. Almonds also contain fibre, magnesium, and calcium, which contribute to strong bones.

Makhanas: Makhanas, also known as fox nuts or lotus seeds, are another fantastic addition to these ladoos. Despite their light and crunchy texture, makhanas are incredibly nutritious. They are low in calories and fat but are rich in protein, calcium, iron, potassium, and other nutrients for muscle growth.

Roasted Chana: Roasted chana (or roasted chickpeas) brings a delightful crunch and an extra dose of protein to these ladoos. They also provide a good source of iron and vitamin B6, promoting overall health.

Khus Khus and Melon Seeds: Khus Khus and melon seeds are again excellent for bone health.

Coarse Dates Powder: Dates are a great option as they are not only sweet but also rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

Mishri and Cardamom Powder: Crush some mishri and boil in some water to make syrup. Add some cardamom powder too.

Preparation of Ladoo

First, dry roast almonds, makhanas, khus khus, and melon seeds. Next, grind everything together with roasted chana into a fine powder. Add coarse dates powder to the mixture for a touch of sweetness. Crush some mishri and boil it in some water to make syrup. Add some cardamom powder too. Mix everything thoroughly, shaping the mixture into small, bite-sized balls or ladoos.

Customisation

These ladoos are versatile and can be customised to suit your taste preferences by adding other ingredients like coconut and flaxseeds. You can have one ladoo every day, even in summer.

Conclusion

In conclusion, this ladoo recipe is an excellent snack to satisfy your sweet tooth while also providing several health benefits. It is packed with nutrients that promote bone health and prevent issues like joint pain and stiff bones. Moreover, it is a healthier version of traditional ladoos that are loaded with sugar and ghee. So, start making these ladoos to strengthen your bones and enjoy a healthy life.

