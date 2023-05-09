Protein needs of children and elderly: Who Needs More Protein: Children or Elderly? A Look at Protein Requirements for Different Age Groups.

Proteins are one of the essential nutrients that our body needs to function properly. They are responsible for building and repairing tissues, producing enzymes and hormones, and maintaining a healthy immune system. However, the protein needs of children and the elderly are different and depend on various factors.

Protein Needs of Children

Children require more protein per unit of body weight than adults due to their rapid growth and development. The recommended daily protein intake for children aged 1-3 years is 13 grams, while for children aged 4-8 years, it is 19 grams. For children aged 9-13 years, the recommended daily protein intake is 34 grams for boys and 31 grams for girls. These recommendations are based on the average weight of children in each age group.

During childhood, proteins play a vital role in the growth and development of bones, muscles, and other tissues. Children need proteins to repair damaged tissues, build new cells, and support the immune system. Protein is also important for brain development and cognitive function.

Children who are picky eaters or have food allergies may be at risk of not getting enough protein in their diet. Parents should ensure that their children are getting enough protein from a variety of sources, including meat, fish, poultry, eggs, dairy products, beans, nuts, and seeds.

Protein Needs of the Elderly

As we age, our bodies become less efficient at using protein, and hence, the protein needs of the elderly may be higher than younger adults. The recommended daily protein intake for adults aged 19-70 years is 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight. For adults aged 70 years and above, the recommended daily protein intake may increase to 1.2 grams per kilogram of body weight.

Proteins are essential for maintaining muscle mass and strength, which can help prevent falls and fractures in the elderly. Protein is also important for wound healing and immune function. A lack of protein in the elderly can lead to muscle wasting, decreased bone density, weakened immune system, and delayed wound healing.

As we age, our appetite may decrease, and we may have difficulty chewing and swallowing, which can make it harder to meet our protein needs. Elderly people who are living alone or in nursing homes may also have limited access to protein-rich foods. Therefore, it is important for the elderly to consume high-quality protein sources, such as lean meat, poultry, fish, eggs, dairy products, beans, and nuts.

Do Children or Elderly Need More Protein?

The protein needs of children and the elderly are different and depend on various factors, making it difficult to determine who needs more protein. However, it is safe to say that both children and the elderly need adequate protein for optimal health.

Children need more protein per unit of body weight than adults because they are growing and developing rapidly. However, adults have a higher total protein requirement due to their larger body size. Moreover, the protein quality is equally important as the quantity, and both children and the elderly should consume high-quality protein sources.

High-quality protein sources contain all the essential amino acids that our body cannot produce on its own. Animal-based protein sources such as meat, fish, poultry, eggs, and dairy products are considered high-quality protein sources. Plant-based protein sources such as beans, lentils, nuts, and seeds can also provide high-quality protein if consumed in combination.

In conclusion, proteins are essential nutrients that are crucial for the growth, development, and maintenance of the human body. Children and the elderly have different protein needs, and both groups require adequate protein for optimal health. Parents should ensure that their children are getting enough protein from a variety of sources, while the elderly should consume high-quality protein sources to maintain muscle mass, strength, and overall health.