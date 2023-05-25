protein rich breakfast: Stay energized with a protein-packed breakfast

Healthy Breakfast with Rajma Chaat Recipe

Having a healthy breakfast in the morning keeps you energetic throughout the day. Apart from this, if you are trying to increase or reduce your weight, then for this also the first diet in the morning is very important. What you eat first thing in the day can make or break your diet for the rest of the day.

Introduction to Rajma Chaat

Today we have brought you a protein-rich chaat recipe which can be eaten as a breakfast in the morning. Let’s know the recipe of Rajma Chaat.

Ingredients for Rajma Chaat

2 cups boiled kidney beans

2 to 3 boiled potatoes

1/2 cup boiled chickpeas

Chopped coriander leaves

Freshly ground black pepper

2 onions

2-3 green chilies chopped

Tomato – 1

1 lemon

Spices (Black Salt, salt to taste, chaat masala)

Method for Rajma Chaat

To make Rajma Chaat, you must first clean Rajma and chickpeas and leave them to soak overnight, after which you can make chaat and eat it in the morning.

Next morning, boil kidney beans, chickpeas and potatoes by adding water in the cooker. All these will boil after 4 to 5 whistles. Take out all these in a plate to cool down.

Now put onion, tomato and green chillies in a bowl and cut them into small pieces. Peel the boiled potatoes and cut them. After this, you can also break the kidney beans and chickpeas or put them whole in the bowl. Mix everything well with onion-tomato.

Add chaat masala, black salt and salt as per taste and mix it well. Add green coriander and lemon juice on top. In this way protein rich Rajma Chaat recipe will be prepared.

Conclusion

Rajma Chaat is a tasty and healthy breakfast option that is rich in protein and other essential nutrients. It is easy to make and can be prepared in advance, making it a convenient option for busy mornings. So, try this recipe and start your day with a delicious and nutritious meal.

News Source : News24 English

Source Link :Have this protein rich breakfast to stay ene…/