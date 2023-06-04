Protein-rich Moong Dal Idli: Home-made Moong Dal Idli: A Protein-rich Delight

Healthy and Delicious Yellow Moong Dal Dhokla Recipe
Yellow Moong Dal Dhokla is a healthy and delicious dish that is perfect for breakfast or as a snack. It is a steamed dish made from yellow moong dal, which is a good source of protein and dietary fiber. This recipe is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients.
Ingredients Required
- 1 cup yellow moong dal
- 1 tbsp green chillies
- 1/2 cup carrot
- 1/4 cup curd
- 2 tbsp coriander leaves
- 1 tbsp oil
- 2 tsp mustard seeds
- 2 tsp urad dal
- 1/4 tsp asafoetida
- 6-8 curry leaves
- 1 tsp fruit salt
- 4 tbsp water
Method
- Wash the moong dal and soak it in water for about 2 hours.
- Drain the water and grind the dal along with green chillies and curd to make a smooth batter.
- Add grated carrot and coriander leaves to the batter and mix well.
- Grease a steaming tray with oil and keep it aside.
- Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, urad dal, asafoetida, and curry leaves. Saute for a few seconds and add it to the batter.
- Add fruit salt to the batter and mix well. You will see the batter becoming frothy.
- Pour the batter into the greased tray and steam for about 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean.
- Let it cool down for a few minutes and then cut it into pieces.
- Yellow Moong Dal Dhokla is ready to serve. You can serve it with green chutney or tamarind chutney.
Tips
- You can add grated vegetables like cabbage, capsicum, or beetroot to the batter to make it healthier.
- Make sure the batter is not too thick or too thin. It should be of pouring consistency.
- Do not overmix the batter after adding fruit salt as it will lose its frothiness.
- If you do not have a steamer, you can use a pressure cooker without the whistle. Just add water to the cooker and place a stand inside it. Keep the tray with batter on the stand and steam for about 15-20 minutes.
Conclusion
Yellow Moong Dal Dhokla is a healthy and tasty dish that can be made easily at home. It is a good source of protein and dietary fiber and can be served as a breakfast or snack. You can add your favorite vegetables to make it more nutritious. So, try this recipe and enjoy a healthy and delicious dish with your family and friends.
