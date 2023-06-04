Protein-rich Moong Dal Idli: Home-made Moong Dal Idli: A Protein-rich Delight

Healthy and Delicious Yellow Moong Dal Dhokla Recipe

Yellow Moong Dal Dhokla is a healthy and delicious dish that is perfect for breakfast or as a snack. It is a steamed dish made from yellow moong dal, which is a good source of protein and dietary fiber. This recipe is easy to make and requires only a few ingredients.

Ingredients Required

1 cup yellow moong dal

1 tbsp green chillies

1/2 cup carrot

1/4 cup curd

2 tbsp coriander leaves

1 tbsp oil

2 tsp mustard seeds

2 tsp urad dal

1/4 tsp asafoetida

6-8 curry leaves

1 tsp fruit salt

4 tbsp water

Method

Wash the moong dal and soak it in water for about 2 hours. Drain the water and grind the dal along with green chillies and curd to make a smooth batter. Add grated carrot and coriander leaves to the batter and mix well. Grease a steaming tray with oil and keep it aside. Heat oil in a pan and add mustard seeds, urad dal, asafoetida, and curry leaves. Saute for a few seconds and add it to the batter. Add fruit salt to the batter and mix well. You will see the batter becoming frothy. Pour the batter into the greased tray and steam for about 15-20 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let it cool down for a few minutes and then cut it into pieces. Yellow Moong Dal Dhokla is ready to serve. You can serve it with green chutney or tamarind chutney.

Tips

You can add grated vegetables like cabbage, capsicum, or beetroot to the batter to make it healthier.

Make sure the batter is not too thick or too thin. It should be of pouring consistency.

Do not overmix the batter after adding fruit salt as it will lose its frothiness.

If you do not have a steamer, you can use a pressure cooker without the whistle. Just add water to the cooker and place a stand inside it. Keep the tray with batter on the stand and steam for about 15-20 minutes.

Conclusion

Yellow Moong Dal Dhokla is a healthy and tasty dish that can be made easily at home. It is a good source of protein and dietary fiber and can be served as a breakfast or snack. You can add your favorite vegetables to make it more nutritious. So, try this recipe and enjoy a healthy and delicious dish with your family and friends.

