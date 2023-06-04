“Protein-rich vegan patties”: Vegan Corn Patties Recipe: A Protein-Packed and Delicious Alternative to Meat, with ASMR Cooking Sounds!

These corn patties are better than meat! Protein-rich, easy patties recipe! [Vegan] ASMR cooking

Introduction

If you are looking for a delicious and healthy vegan recipe, you must try these corn patties. They are not only packed with protein but also super easy to make. You can enjoy these patties as a snack, appetizer or even as a main course. Trust me, these patties are so good that you won’t even miss meat!

Ingredients

1 cup of corn kernels

1/2 cup of chickpea flour

1/4 cup of chopped onion

1/4 cup of chopped cilantro

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/4 teaspoon of black pepper

1/4 teaspoon of cumin powder

1/4 teaspoon of coriander powder

1/4 teaspoon of red chili powder

2 tablespoons of vegetable oil

Instructions

Grind the corn kernels in a food processor until they are coarsely ground. In a mixing bowl, combine the ground corn, chickpea flour, chopped onion, chopped cilantro, salt, black pepper, cumin powder, coriander powder, and red chili powder. Mix well until all the ingredients are combined. Heat the vegetable oil in a non-stick pan over medium heat. Shape the corn mixture into small patties using your hands. Place the patties in the hot pan and cook for 3-4 minutes on each side or until golden brown. Remove the patties from the pan and place them on a paper towel to absorb any excess oil. Serve hot with your favorite dipping sauce.

Why these corn patties are better than meat?

There are many reasons why these corn patties are better than meat. Firstly, they are vegan, which means they are cruelty-free and environmentally friendly. Secondly, they are packed with protein, thanks to the chickpea flour. In fact, one serving of these patties contains about 10 grams of protein, which is more than what you get from most meat-based snacks.

Moreover, these patties are much healthier than meat-based snacks. They are low in calories, fat, and cholesterol. They are also gluten-free, which makes them suitable for people with celiac disease or gluten intolerance.

Lastly, these patties are super easy to make. You don’t need any fancy equipment or special skills. All you need is a food processor, a mixing bowl, and a non-stick pan. You can make a big batch of these patties and freeze them for later use.

Conclusion

In conclusion, these corn patties are a delicious and healthy vegan snack that you must try. They are packed with protein, easy to make, and much better than meat-based snacks. So, next time you are craving a snack, give these patties a try, and you won’t be disappointed. Happy cooking!

