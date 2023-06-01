Proton Pack from Ghostbusters up for auction, including Leslie Jones’ character Patty Tolan’s pack

Leslie Jones’ Proton Pack up for auction : Proton Packs and Other Ghostbusters Props up for Auction, Including Leslie Jones’ Worn Pack

An upcoming Propstore Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction in Los Angeles will feature props from the 2016 film “Ghostbusters: Answer the Call,” as well as from the original “Ghostbusters” and “Ghostbusters II.” The most sought-after items are expected to be two light-up V3 style Proton Packs, each with an estimated value of $10,000-$20,000. Other Proton Pack gear, including a V3 stunt wand and a prototype pack and wand, will also be available. The auction will also include various gadgets from the film, such as a light-up Ghost Chipper and a Proton Grenade Belt with Light-Up Grenades. Additionally, redesigned uniforms, helmets, and odds and ends used in filming will be up for sale. The auction will take place from June 28th-30th.

News Source : Ghostbusters News

