Provençal Lamb Shanks with Green Olives and Artichokes Recipe

Most lamb shank recipes call for red wine, however, Cathedral Cellar’s version is cooked with white wine and herbs which makes for a lighter and more flavourful sauce. The added orange juice and zest works well with this dish and creates magic with the artichokes and green olives. Serve with soft buttery polenta and some Cathedral Cellar Triptych. This layered and sophisticated red blend consists of Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Malbec, Petit Verdot, and Durif.

Ingredients

Lamb shanks

Some flour, salt and pepper butter and Willow creek Mission olive oil for frying

4 onions, peeled and chopped

6 garlic cloves, peeled and chopped

1 carrot, peeled and cubed

1 celery stalk, chopped

1 leek, washed and chopped

100g tomato paste

1 bottle (750ml) white wine

1 liter prepared chicken or lamb stock

Handful of rosemary, thyme, marjoram or oregano

1 tin chopped tomato

15ml paprika

4 bay leaves

Zest and juice of 2 oranges

2 tins artichokes, drained and quartered

100g green olives

Salt and pepper to taste

Method

Dust the lamb shanks in some flour, salt and pepper. Heat butter and olive oil in a large frying pan and fry the shanks until golden brown. Remove from the pan and fry the onion, garlic, carrot, celery and leek until browned. You can add more butter and olive oil if needed. Add the tomato paste and fry for 5 minutes. Add the wine, stock, herbs, chopped tomato, paprika, bay leaves and lamb shanks and bring to a slow boil. Cover and place in the oven for 3 – 4 hours or until the meat is soft. Once done, remove the meat from the sauce, place back onto the stove and add the orange juice and zest, artichokes and green olives. Reduce the sauce slowly over medium heat for about 30 to 45 minutes and season to taste. Add the meat back to the sauce for a further 15 minutes and serve with mashed potatoes or creamy polenta.

Provençal lamb shanks with green olives and artichokes is a perfect dish for a hearty family dinner or a special occasion. The use of white wine and herbs in this recipe gives it a unique flavour that is different from the usual red wine-based lamb shank recipes. The addition of orange juice and zest adds a refreshing twist to the dish and complements the artichokes and green olives perfectly.

When serving this dish, it is recommended to pair it with soft buttery polenta and some Cathedral Cellar Triptych. This red blend is a layered and sophisticated wine that consists of Cabernet Sauvignon, Shiraz, Malbec, Petit Verdot, and Durif. The combination of the wine and the lamb shanks creates a perfect harmony of flavours that will leave you wanting more.

Overall, Provençal lamb shanks with green olives and artichokes is a delicious and flavourful dish that is perfect for any occasion. The recipe may take some time to prepare and cook, but the end result is definitely worth it. So, give this recipe a try and impress your family and friends with a delicious and unique lamb shank dish.

Provençal lamb shanks recipe Green olives and artichokes recipe Cathedral Cellar Triptych wine pairing French-inspired lamb recipe Mediterranean lamb shanks recipe

News Source : wine.co.za

Source Link :Recipe: Provençal lamb shanks with green olives and artichokes with Cathedral Cellar Triptych/