Pseudomonas aeruginosa outbreak in United States linked to eye drops containing drug-resistant bacteria. : At least four dead in US from eye drops bacterium, 81 affected, suspect Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

“Four Dead and 81 Infected in US Eye Drops Bacteria Outbreak Linked to Delsum Pharma and Ezricare: Suspect Brands from Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd India”

At least 81 people in 18 US states have been affected by a bacterium found in a batch of eye drops, resulting in four deaths. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported an additional 13 cases and one death since March, although half of these were linked to the withdrawal of the drug from the market. The bacterium has been identified as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, an extremely rare and drug-resistant strain that has never been seen before in the US. The CDC warns that the bacterium has spread from person to person, particularly in healthcare settings. The US Food and Drug Administration has advised the public to avoid eye drops from Delsum Pharma and Ezricare, both of which are linked to a plant in India operated by Global Pharma Healthcare Pvt Ltd. The plant was found to have serious contamination issues earlier this year.

News Source : Nation World News

