PSG’s Christophe Galtier defends Lionel Messi amid criticism

On May 27, 2023, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were set to face Strasbourg in Ligue 1 at Stade de la Meinau. The Parisians were leading the standings and on the brink of retaining their title. Meanwhile, PSG manager Christophe Galtier had defended Lionel Messi against criticism over his performances. Additionally, the French champions were the favorites to sign Real Madrid striker Marco Asensio in the summer transfer window. As of that day, PSG were also reportedly interested in Dutch defender Perr Schuurs to bolster their backline.

News Source : Deepungsu Pandit

PSG Transfer News Lionel Messi Marco Asensio Christophe Galtier Parisians