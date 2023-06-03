psoriatic disease research: Psoriatic Disease: Study Provides Extensive Archive of Cellular and Molecular Features.

Psoriasis Severity Linked to Key Cells and Signaling Pathways

Psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune skin disease that affects over 8 million Americans and 125 million people worldwide, can be classified into mild and severe forms based on the activity of key cells and signaling pathways, according to a new study by researchers at NYU Grossman School of Medicine. The findings, published in Science Immunology, may help explain how small areas of skin inflammation can have wide-ranging effects in other parts of the body, including inflammatory bowel disease, heart disease, type 2 diabetes, and psoriatic arthritis.

Using spatial transcriptomics, a technique that maps the molecular and cellular interactions in a specific tissue, researchers analyzed intact skin samples from 11 men and women with mild to severe psoriatic disease and 3 healthy adults without psoriasis. They found that the location of fibroblasts, key regulators of inflammation, and macrophages, a type of white blood cell, varied and were more common in upper layers of the skin in more severe cases of psoriasis. In skin samples from patients with moderate-to-severe psoriatic disease, gene activity increased in more than three dozen molecular pathways tied to metabolism and control of lipid levels, which are factors known to go awry in diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. This increased gene activity even occurred in clear skin far away from any lesions.

“Our initial goal was to find measurable molecular signals that could tell us who is more likely to develop severe psoriasis, as well as who is at higher risk of developing related disorders that often accompany psoriasis, such as arthritis and cardiovascular disease,” said study co-senior investigator Jose U. Scher, MD. “Having found signals with potential systemic consequences, we are now working to understand how skin inflammation can lead to widespread disease affecting other organs.”

The study serves as a valuable resource for the scientific community, offering the most comprehensive archive of cellular and molecular features involved in both diseased and healthy skin, according to co-senior investigator Shruti Naik, PhD. The team plans to use their latest analysis to identify the biological mechanisms involved in skin inflammation and how it affects skin or other organs in another part of the body. They also plan to conduct further research in larger groups of patients and in lesioned and nonlesioned skin from the same patients to determine how disease clears on its own in some and why patients respond differently to the same anti-inflammatory medications.

The study was supported by National Institutes of Health grants, the National Psoriasis Foundation, the Judith and Stewart Colton Center for Autoimmunity, the Group for Research and Assessment of Psoriasis and Psoriatic Arthritis, the Beatrice Snyder Foundation, the Riley Family Foundation, the Rheumatology Research Foundation, and the New York Stem Cell Foundation. Co-investigators on the study have served as consultants for Janssen, AbbVie, Novartis, Pfizer, Sanofi, UCB, and BMS and have received research funding from those companies. All of these arrangements are being managed in accordance with the policies and practices of NYU Langone.

News Source : News-Medical.net

Source Link :Study offers the most comprehensive archive of cellular, molecular features involved in psoriatic disease/