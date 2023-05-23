“PSU Wilkes-Barre shooting arrest” today : Arrest Made by Lehman Township Police in Shooting Incident Close to PSU Wilkes-Barre Campus

Posted on May 23, 2023

Arrest Made by Lehman Twp. Police in Shooting Close to PSU Wilkes-Barre Campus today 2023.
A teenager from Carbondale has been charged by Township police in connection with a shooting that injured a man on May 6 at an off-campus apartment complex near Penn State Wilkes-Barre.

News Source : Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice

