“PSU Wilkes-Barre shooting arrest” today : Arrest Made by Lehman Township Police in Shooting Incident Near the PSU Wilkes-Barre Campus

Arrest Made by Lehman Twp. Police for Shooting Incident near PSU Wilkes-Barre Campus today 2023.

A teenager from Carbondale has been charged by the Township police for his involvement in a shooting that occurred at an off-campus apartment complex near Penn State Wilkes-Barre. The incident had resulted in the wounding of a man on May 6.

News Source : Scranton Times-Tribune

