“PSU Wilkes-Barre shooting arrest” today : Arrest Made by Lehman Township Police in Shooting Incident Near the PSU Wilkes-Barre Campus

Arrest Made by Lehman Twp. Police for Shooting Incident near PSU Wilkes-Barre Campus today 2023.
A teenager from Carbondale has been charged by the Township police for his involvement in a shooting that occurred at an off-campus apartment complex near Penn State Wilkes-Barre. The incident had resulted in the wounding of a man on May 6.
Read Full story :Lehman Twp. police make arrest in shooting near PSU Wilkes-Barre campus/
News Source : Scranton Times-Tribune
- Lehman Twp. police
- shooting near PSU Wilkes-Barre campus
- arrest in shooting
- PSU Wilkes-Barre campus shooting
- criminal investigation in Lehman Twp.