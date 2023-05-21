“PTI Leader Murad Saeed Swat House Raid” today : News: PTI Leader Murad Saeed’s House in Swat Raided by Police

News: PTI Leader Murad Saeed’s Swat House Raided by Police today 2023.

Police raided the house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed in Swat. The reason behind the raid is unclear. However, local media reports suggest that the raid was conducted to search for a suspect in a murder case. Saeed was not present in the house during the raid.

Police Raid on PTI Leader Murad Saeed's Swat House – Breaking

News Source : Aaj English TV

