“PTI Leader Murad Saeed Swat House Raid” today : News: PTI Leader Murad Saeed’s House in Swat Raided by Police

Posted on May 21, 2023

News: PTI Leader Murad Saeed’s Swat House Raided by Police today 2023.
Police raided the house of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Murad Saeed in Swat. The reason behind the raid is unclear. However, local media reports suggest that the raid was conducted to search for a suspect in a murder case. Saeed was not present in the house during the raid.

News Source : Aaj English TV

