“PTI Workers Arrest” today : Police Take Action and Arrest PTI Workers: Latest Developments

Police Take Action and Arrest PTI Workers: Latest News today 2023.

In the latest news, police have arrested several workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party who were protesting against the government’s decision to increase electricity prices. The workers were blocking roads and causing disruptions to traffic, prompting the police to take action. The PTI has condemned the arrests, calling them a violation of their democratic rights.

News Source : BOL News

