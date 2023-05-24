PTSD Symptoms Firearm Injury Survivors.: Consumer Health News: Firearm Injury Survivors Experience Worsening PTSD Symptoms for Six Months

Firearm Injury Survivors Experience PTSD and Poor Quality of Life for Six Months: Study

A recent study conducted by the Medical College of Wisconsin in Milwaukee has shown that firearm injury survivors experience posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and poor health-related quality of life for six months after the incident. The research letter detailing the findings was published in the Annals of Internal Medicine on May 23, 2023.

Convenience Sample of 87 Adults from a Level 1 Trauma Center

The study was conducted on a convenience sample of 87 adults from a level 1 trauma center. The researchers assessed the mental health symptoms and health-related quality of life of the participants one month after the injury occurred (baseline) and then again six months later.

Symptoms of PTSD at Baseline

The results of the study showed that the patients exhibited symptoms of PTSD at baseline, with a mean score of 27.15. However, at the six-month mark, the symptoms were even more severe, with a mean score of 38.66, which was above the recommended diagnostic cutoff of 34 for PTSD after interpersonal trauma.

Anxiety Was “Mild” and “Moderate”

The researchers also used the Depression, Anxiety, and Stress Scale-21 interpretation guidelines to assess anxiety levels. They found that anxiety was “mild” and “moderate” at both baseline and six months (mean score, 9.28 and 11.20, respectively).

Depressive Symptoms Were in the “Normal” Range

At baseline, the patients’ depressive symptoms were in the “normal” range (mean score, 7.25). However, at the six-month mark, the symptoms had increased and were nearing the cutoff for mild depression (mean score, 9.56).

Stress Levels Were Normal at Baseline

The patients’ stress levels were normal at baseline (mean score, 9.52) but had increased at the six-month mark (mean score, 12.93). However, they were still within the range of normal.

Poor Health-Related Quality of Life

The study also found that the patients’ health-related quality of life was poor at baseline and remained poor at six months (mean score, 30.48 and 30.45, respectively).

Early Screening and Comprehensive Care May Improve Outcomes

The study’s authors emphasized the need to better understand and manage the mental health consequences of firearm injury. They recommended early screening and comprehensive care to improve outcomes in this at-risk population.

In conclusion, the study highlighted the long-term mental and physical health consequences of firearm injuries. The findings underscored the importance of addressing the issue of gun violence and the need for comprehensive, evidence-based policies to prevent such incidents from occurring in the first place.

Post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) Firearm injury survivors Mental health Trauma symptoms Long-term effects

News Source : Elana Gotkine

Source Link :PTSD Symptoms Worsen Over Six Months for Firearm Injury Survivors – Consumer Health News/