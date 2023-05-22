PTSD symptoms: Understanding PTSD: Symptoms and Treatment Options

Sadiq Khan Opens Up About His Experience with PTSD

In a recent interview with The Guardian, London Mayor Sadiq Khan revealed that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). While he acknowledged that his experiences do not compare to the trauma endured by refugees or those involved in war, he spoke candidly about the impact of his mental health on his life.

Khan’s admission sheds light on the prevalence of PTSD in the UK, with around four out of every 100 people experiencing the condition, according to mental health charity Mind. The NHS states that one in every three people who have a traumatic experience will be affected by PTSD.

PTSD can occur immediately after a traumatic incident or can present itself in the weeks, months, or even years afterwards. It is not clear why some people develop PTSD and others do not. Some people who experience repeated trauma may develop complex PTSD, which causes similar symptoms.

Symptoms of PTSD include flashbacks, nightmares, repetitive and distressing images or sensations, physical sensations such as pain, sweating, feeling sick or trembling, isolation, anger, guilt, insomnia, and difficulty concentrating. These symptoms can have a significant impact on a person’s day-to-day life.

It is natural to feel upset or scared after a traumatic event, but if symptoms persist beyond four weeks, it is important to seek support. Khan’s example highlights the importance of speaking out and seeking help for PTSD.

Treatment for PTSD can include monitoring symptoms, taking antidepressants, or undergoing psychological therapy such as trauma-focused cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) or eye-movement desensitisation and reprocessing (EMDR). It is possible to refer oneself directly to a psychological therapies service or speak to a GP for more information.

Khan’s honesty about his experiences with PTSD can help raise awareness and reduce stigma surrounding mental health issues. It is important to remember that seeking help for mental health issues is a sign of strength, and that no one should suffer in silence.

News Source : Rachael Davies

Source Link :Post-traumatic stress disorder: What are PTSD symptoms and how is it treated?/