public flats maintenance : Federal Govt urged to help maintain old public flats in Johor, says state executive councillor

Johor state councillor urges special allocation for maintenance of public flats, including Taman Ungku Tun Aminah flats

A Johor state executive councillor has called on the Federal Government to allocate funds to maintain and upgrade old public flats that are in poor condition. According to Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, housing and local government committee chairman, around 70% of the management committees handling public flats in the state are struggling to cope with the cost of carrying out maintenance. He believes that the committees should receive a special allocation from the government, as most are only receiving maintenance fees from around 20% of residents. More than half of the over 100 public flats around the Greater Johor Baru area are at least 40 years old, and Jafni said it is important for them to get a special allocation so that the necessary repairs can be carried out.

Read Full story : ‘The Federal Govt must help public flats’ /

News Source : savemalaysia

Public housing assistance Government housing support Affordable housing initiatives Low-income housing programs Public housing development