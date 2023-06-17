Public’s Opinion on Adipurush: Why Om Raut’s Film Failed to Impress. Trending News and Vox Pop | ENT LIVE







Adipurush Movie Review

Om Raut’s latest film, Adipurush, has hit cinema theaters today. We had a chance to speak with audience members who attended the first day first show and asked them about their opinions on the film. Find out who they thought had the most powerful role in the movie by watching the full video below.



Producer: Varsha

Cameraperson: Nisha

Editor: Vishal





