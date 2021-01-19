publix covid vaccine near me – publix covid vaccine south carolina – south carolina covid vaccine phases- covid 19 vaccine south carolina covid vaccine schedule south carolina who is eligible for covid vaccine in sc sc dept of health covid vaccine covid vaccine in greenville sc who can get covid vaccine in sc sc covid vaccine appointment

Today: Publix is accepting COVID-19 vaccine appointments, with shots scheduled as soon as tomorrow. This is for people 70+, health care & long term care workers. Portal opens at 6am –> bit.ly/2XTauWm I’ll walk you through the process & monitor availability on @wsoctv

