Pudding Milk Shake Recipe: Quick and Easy Pudding Milkshake Recipe for a Refreshing Summer Drink

Pudding Milk Shake Recipe | Quick & Easy Pudding Milk Shake | Summer Special Drink

Introduction

Summer time calls for refreshing and cool drinks to beat the heat. Pudding milk shake is a perfect summer special drink that is easy to make and loved by everyone. This creamy and delicious drink is a combination of pudding and milk, which makes it a perfect blend of sweet and creamy goodness. In this article, we will share a quick and easy recipe for pudding milk shake that you can make at home.

Ingredients

1 box of instant pudding mix (flavor of your choice)

2 cups of cold milk

1 cup of ice cubes

Whipped cream (optional)

Chocolate syrup (optional)

Instructions

Prepare the instant pudding mix according to the instructions given on the box. Use two cups of cold milk to make the pudding. Pour the pudding into a blender, add one cup of ice cubes, and blend until the mixture is smooth and creamy. Pour the pudding shake into glasses and top with whipped cream and chocolate syrup, if desired. Give it a quick stir and serve immediately.

Tips

You can use any flavor of instant pudding mix to make this milkshake. Chocolate, vanilla, strawberry, and butterscotch are some popular flavors.

If you want a thicker shake, you can add more ice cubes or reduce the amount of milk used in the recipe.

You can also add a scoop of vanilla ice cream to the blender to make the shake more indulgent.

If you don’t have a blender, you can use a hand mixer or a whisk to mix the pudding and milk together. Just make sure the mixture is smooth and creamy.

You can also garnish the milkshake with chopped nuts, sprinkles, or a cherry on top.

Conclusion

Pudding milk shake is a perfect summer drink that is easy to make and loved by everyone. This creamy and delicious drink is a blend of sweet and creamy goodness that is perfect for beating the summer heat. With this quick and easy recipe, you can make this refreshing drink at home and enjoy it with your friends and family. So, go ahead and try this recipe today and let us know how it turned out for you.

