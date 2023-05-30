Pudina Chutney Recipe: Kashmiri-Style Pudina & 2 Onion Chutney Recipe: A Spicy Delight

Pudina Te Gande Chutney Recipe | Pudina & 2 Onion Chutney Recipe Kashmiri Traditional Style Mei

Introduction

Chutney is a popular side dish in Indian cuisine. It is made from a variety of ingredients, including herbs, spices, fruits, and vegetables. Today, we will be discussing one of the most popular chutney recipes from the Kashmiri cuisine – Pudina Te Gande Chutney. This chutney is made with fresh mint leaves, onions, and a few other ingredients. It is a simple yet flavorful recipe that can be enjoyed with a variety of dishes.

Ingredients

Here are the ingredients you will need to make Pudina Te Gande Chutney:

2 cups fresh mint leaves

2 medium-sized onions

2 green chilies

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tsp salt

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp sugar

Water as needed

Instructions

Clean the mint leaves: Start by washing the fresh mint leaves thoroughly under running water. Make sure to remove any dirt or debris. Roughly chop the onions: Peel and roughly chop the onions into small pieces. Grind together: In a blender or food processor, add the mint leaves, onions, green chilies, cumin seeds, salt, lemon juice, and sugar. Add a little water to help with the grinding process. Grind to a fine paste: Grind all the ingredients together until you get a smooth and fine paste. Make sure to scrape down the sides of the blender or food processor as needed. Adjust the consistency: Once you have the desired consistency, check the seasoning and adjust as needed. If the chutney is too thick, add a little water to thin it out. Serve: Once the chutney is ready, transfer it to a bowl and serve with your favorite dish.

Tips

If you don’t have fresh mint leaves, you can use dried mint leaves instead. However, the flavor may not be as strong.

Adjust the amount of green chilies based on your spice preference.

You can add a pinch of hing (asafoetida) to the chutney for added flavor.

This chutney can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.

Conclusion

Pudina Te Gande Chutney is a simple and flavorful recipe that can be enjoyed with a variety of dishes. It is made with fresh mint leaves, onions, and a few other ingredients. This chutney is a popular side dish in the Kashmiri cuisine and is loved by many. It is easy to make and can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week. So, the next time you want to add some flavor to your meal, try making this delicious chutney!

