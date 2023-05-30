Pudina Chutney Recipe: Kashmiri-Style Pudina & 2 Onion Chutney Recipe: A Spicy Delight

Pudina Te Gande Chutney Recipe | Pudina & 2 Onion Chutney Recipe Kashmiri Traditional Style Mei
Introduction
Chutney is a popular side dish in Indian cuisine. It is made from a variety of ingredients, including herbs, spices, fruits, and vegetables. Today, we will be discussing one of the most popular chutney recipes from the Kashmiri cuisine – Pudina Te Gande Chutney. This chutney is made with fresh mint leaves, onions, and a few other ingredients. It is a simple yet flavorful recipe that can be enjoyed with a variety of dishes.
Ingredients
Here are the ingredients you will need to make Pudina Te Gande Chutney:
- 2 cups fresh mint leaves
- 2 medium-sized onions
- 2 green chilies
- 1 tbsp cumin seeds
- 1 tsp salt
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp sugar
- Water as needed
Instructions
- Clean the mint leaves: Start by washing the fresh mint leaves thoroughly under running water. Make sure to remove any dirt or debris.
-
Roughly chop the onions: Peel and roughly chop the onions into small pieces.
-
Grind together: In a blender or food processor, add the mint leaves, onions, green chilies, cumin seeds, salt, lemon juice, and sugar. Add a little water to help with the grinding process.
-
Grind to a fine paste: Grind all the ingredients together until you get a smooth and fine paste. Make sure to scrape down the sides of the blender or food processor as needed.
-
Adjust the consistency: Once you have the desired consistency, check the seasoning and adjust as needed. If the chutney is too thick, add a little water to thin it out.
-
Serve: Once the chutney is ready, transfer it to a bowl and serve with your favorite dish.
Tips
- If you don’t have fresh mint leaves, you can use dried mint leaves instead. However, the flavor may not be as strong.
- Adjust the amount of green chilies based on your spice preference.
- You can add a pinch of hing (asafoetida) to the chutney for added flavor.
- This chutney can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to a week.
Conclusion
Pudina Te Gande Chutney is a simple and flavorful recipe that can be enjoyed with a variety of dishes. It is made with fresh mint leaves, onions, and a few other ingredients. This chutney is a popular side dish in the Kashmiri cuisine and is loved by many. It is easy to make and can be stored in the refrigerator for up to a week. So, the next time you want to add some flavor to your meal, try making this delicious chutney!
