“Pueblo homicide victim” : Man found dead in Pueblo yard, investigation underway as homicide

Man found dead in yard on Pueblo south’s side, victim of homicide investigation

A man was found dead in a yard on Pueblo south’s side early Sunday morning, and the Pueblo police are investigating the incident. An officer patrolling near Lake Minnequa heard gunshots just before 2 a.m. While trying to locate the source of the shooting, the police received a call regarding shots fired and a motorcycle crash near the intersection of Illinois Avenue and Poplar Street. Upon arrival, officers discovered a deceased man outside a home in the 2600 block of Poplar, and his death is being treated as a homicide. The police have requested anyone with videos of the area at the time of the shooting or information that could assist in the investigation to contact them or Crime Stoppers. Copyright 2023 KKTV. All rights reserved.

News Source : https://www.kktv.com

