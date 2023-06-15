Pueblo Shooting Claims 28-Year-Old Michael Sandoval’s Life: Obituary

Obituary: Michael Sandoval

Michael Sandoval, 28, was tragically killed in a shooting incident over the weekend in Pueblo. He was born on May 15, 1993, in Colorado Springs to his parents, Maria and Jose Sandoval.

Michael was a kind-hearted and loving son, brother, and friend to many. He had a contagious smile that could light up any room and a heart of gold. Michael had an incredible passion for music, and he loved playing the guitar and singing.

He graduated from Pueblo Community College with a degree in Business Administration and was pursuing a career in sales. Michael had a natural talent for connecting with people and had a bright future ahead of him.

Michael will be deeply missed by his parents, Maria and Jose Sandoval, his brother David, and his sister Sofia, as well as his many friends and family members.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, July 16th, at 2:00 PM at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Pueblo. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Michael’s memory to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

Rest in peace, Michael. Your memory will forever live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved you.

