Pueblo shooting claims life of 28-year-old over the weekend today.

The man who was shot and killed on the north side of Pueblo on Sunday, June 11 has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. The Pueblo Police Department were called to the 1100 block of Francisco Street, west of Mineral Palace Park, on Sunday at 6:35 p.m. in response to a reported shooting. Upon their arrival, they found a deceased man at the scene. The victim was identified on Wednesday, June 14 as 28-year-old Michael Anthony Sandoval. The coroner attributed multiple gunshot wounds as the cause of death and is investigating the incident as a homicide. This marks the ninth homicide investigation in Pueblo so far in 2023. The investigation into Sandoval’s death is ongoing and anyone with relevant information is urged to contact the Pueblo Police Department or Pueblo Crime Stoppers. A cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to a felony arrest.

News Source : Ashley Eberhardt

Source Link :28-year-old killed in weekend shooting in Pueblo/